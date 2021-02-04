PPG Ups Paint Biz Bid To €1.5B, Besting Rival's Offer

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 5:20 PM EST) -- PPG, working with DLA Piper and Wachtell, revealed Thursday that it elevated its bid for Finland-based paint company Tikkurila to roughly €1.52 billion ($1.8 billion) in cash, effectively besting Dutch rival AkzoNobel's recent €1.4 billion competing offer for the company in a bidding war involving five law firms. Pittsburgh-based PPG Industries Inc., which makes paints, coatings and specialty materials, said it made the next move in the biding war for all of Tikkurila OYJ's shares exactly a week after paint and coating maker Akzo Nobel NV announced its €1.4 billion offer. It's the second time that PPG has raised the deal...

