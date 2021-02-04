Sana's Smash IPO Tops Biotech Trio Raising $811M Combined

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 7:02 PM EST) -- Gene therapy firm Sana Biotechnology Inc. priced an upsized initial public offering at a landmark valuation of $588 million, leading three biotechnology companies that went public Thursday after raising $811 million combined under guidance from law firms Latham, Cooley and Goodwin. Seattle-based Sana sold 23.5 million shares at $25 each, beating its revised-upward price range of $23 to $24, a sign of strong demand. Sana, advised by Latham & Watkins LLP, originally planned to sell 22 million shares. Research firm Renaissance Capital said the IPO valued Sana at $4.9 billion, the largest valuation ever for a preclinical biotechnology company. Venture-backed Sana...

