Anti-Graft Atty Acquitted Over Money Laundering Allegations

Law360, London (February 4, 2021, 8:07 PM GMT) -- A London judge on Thursday acquitted an international anti-corruption expert accused of laundering the proceeds of an alleged £1.3 million ($1.8 million) fraud committed by her husband, a lawyer formerly with Cooley, after prosecutors declined to produce evidence to support the charge. At a Southwark Crown Court hearing, Judge David Tomlinson dismissed the case against Melissa Khemani, an anti-corruption legal expert formerly with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, after she pled not guilty to one count of laundering £61,000 between October 2018 and October 2019. The Canadian-born lawyer worked most recently with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, where she...

