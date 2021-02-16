DOJ Should Take Cue From SEC On Whistleblower Incentives

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 5:41 PM EST) -- It is widely believed that President Joe Biden's administration will focus on increased antitrust enforcement, particularly in the area of investigating, uncovering and prosecuting price-fixing and bid-rigging cartels. It is an optimal time to do so. As of Sept. 1, 2020, roughly $2.59 trillion in new budgetary resources were made available for federal agencies to respond to the pandemic.[1] Biden is seeking an additional $1.9 trillion. But to reenergize criminal antitrust enforcement, it is time to provide whistleblower incentives to those who come forward and provide information about price-fixing and bid-rigging. A small step was taken on Dec. 23, 2020, when...

