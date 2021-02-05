USPTO Tribunals Offer Lessons For New Copyright Board

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 3:10 PM EST) -- The Copyright Alternative in Small-Claims Enforcement, or CASE, Act was enacted on Dec. 27, 2020, as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.[1] The CASE Act creates an administrative tribunal within the U.S. Copyright Office — the Copyright Claims Board, or CCB — to provide an alternative forum to adjudicate civil copyright claims and counterclaims capped at $30,000 in actual or statutory damages; to seek declaratory judgment of noninfringement; and to pursue certain claims related to notices and counternotices under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.[2] The board must be operational by Dec. 27, 2021, unless a 180-day delay is sought by...

