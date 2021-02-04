DOJ, FTC Suspend Early Merger Clearances For Review

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 1:23 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission said Thursday they will suspend the common practice of allowing early ends to merger reviews while enforcers review procedures for granting so-called early terminations when deals raise no antitrust concerns. The FTC and DOJ said in a joint statement they will be reviewing the procedure and process used to grant early terminations for merger reviews under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act. During the review, enforcers will not grant any early terminations, the agencies said, adding that they "anticipate that this temporary suspension will be brief." The agencies cited the transition to a new administration,...

