Ex-Exec Gets 3.5 Years For Stealing $2M From Oil Staffing Co.

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 6:54 PM EST) -- A Texas man who admitted siphoning off over $2 million from a Houston-based oil services company while he was a vice president was sentenced Thursday to nearly three and a half years in prison, prosecutors announced. U.S. District Judge Keith Ellison sentenced Robert Andrew Bishop, 46, to 41 months in prison for the scheme, which involved inducing a Louisiana bank to transfer more funds to International Professional Management than the company needed for its monthly expenses. Bishop would then pocket the excess by sending it to fake vendors he controlled, the government said. The former vice president of resource management pled...

