Biden Admin Won't Appeal Sierra Club-DTE Energy Settlement

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 9:39 PM EST) -- The Biden administration announced Thursday it won't appeal a Michigan judge's ruling that stopped the Trump adminsitration's attempt to block a side settlement between an environmental group and DTE Energy Co., which the Trump administration had said would give outside groups too much power. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said that the government appreciates the work done by the Sierra Club in the separate settlement with DTE that went beyond what the agreement the federal government and the energy company had struck up over Clean Air Act violations at five of the company's six coal-fired power plants in Michigan. The Sierra...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS