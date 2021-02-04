Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Biden Admin Won't Appeal Sierra Club-DTE Energy Settlement

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 9:39 PM EST) -- The Biden administration announced Thursday it won't appeal a Michigan judge's ruling that stopped the Trump adminsitration's attempt to block a side settlement between an environmental group and DTE Energy Co., which the Trump administration had said would give outside groups too much power.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said that the government appreciates the work done by the Sierra Club in the separate settlement with DTE that went beyond what the agreement the federal government and the energy company had struck up over Clean Air Act violations at five of the company's six coal-fired power plants in Michigan. The Sierra...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!