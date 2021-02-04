Silicon Co. Can't Tap $1M Coverage For Transfer Fraud

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 7:04 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit affirmed Thursday that a Mississippi silicon manufacturer cannot force its crime insurer to pay $1 million to cover its losses from money transfers it sent to cyber criminals posing as a vendor, agreeing with a lower court that the company's coverage is capped at a $100,000 limit for deceptive "social engineering" scams. A three-judge panel of the appeals court agreed with a lower court that Mississippi Silicon Holdings Inc. cannot tap into the $1 million computer transfer fraud provision in its crime policy with Axis Insurance Co. to defray its losses in the fraudulent scheme, which totaled $1.025...

