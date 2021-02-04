Trump To SAG-AFTRA: You Can't Dump Me, I'm Dumping You

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 5:04 PM EST) -- Former President Donald Trump sent a searing resignation letter Thursday to the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists after it agreed to advance a disciplinary process over his role in inciting the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, a process that could have resulted in his expulsion. "I no longer wish to be associated with your union," Trump wrote after accusing the guild of trying to grab free media attention to distract from the union's own "dismal record." He criticized the guild — which represents roughly 160,000 professionals working in media, entertainment, music and art — for its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS