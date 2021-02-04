Vale Strikes $7B Deal To Settle Deadly Dam Collapse Claims

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 9:27 PM EST) -- Brazilian mining giant Vale SA announced Thursday it reached a 37.6 billion Brazilian real ($7 billion) deal with the government of a southeastern state in the country to cover the costs of damage done to the environment and local community when one of its dams collapsed just over two years ago. The company announced the agreement in a statement, saying it is the result of months-long settlement negotiations with the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais and local prosecutors. Vale said the settlement was reached through mediation before a Minas Gerais court and will go toward affected individuals and restoration projects....

