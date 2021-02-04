Bond Insurer Says PR Gov't Hasn't Disclosed Holdings

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 8:35 PM EST) -- Ambac Assurance Co. asked a federal judge Thursday to allow it to probe into the real estate holdings of a half-dozen Puerto Rican government agencies, saying it is missing vital information on what assets the island's bankrupt government holds. Ambac — which insures Puerto Rican government bonds — said the agencies have provided at best incomplete information on real estate holdings it says are potentially worth billions of dollars. "Ambac and other creditors cannot meaningfully evaluate the Commonwealth [of Puerto Rico]'s financial condition without a full understanding of the assets held by Commonwealth entities," it said. According to the filing, since...

