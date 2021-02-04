Frito-Lay Settles EEOC Suit Over Fired Seventh-Day Adventist

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 6:56 PM EST) -- Frito-Lay Inc. has agreed to implement anti-religious discrimination policies as part of a settlement ending a U.S Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit claiming the company discriminated against a Seventh-day Adventist when it fired him because he would not work on Saturdays due to his religious beliefs. In a consent decree filed Thursday for approval by the court, Frito-Lay said it will amend its policies to state that the company "will accommodate an applicant's or employee's religious beliefs and practices unless to do so would cause an undue hardship." The company also promised to add more protections for employees who complain of...

