Restaurant Settles EEOC Suit Over Owner's Lewd Behavior

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 7:59 PM EST) -- A Michigan restaurant will pay $200,000 to end a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit that claimed the eatery's owner made repeated lewd comments to a female sous-chef, then fired her almost immediately after she complained. A Michigan federal judge closed the anti-bias watchdog's Title VII lawsuit against Georgina's LLC and its successor restaurant Anthony's Little G's on Thursday, after its owner agreed to a consent judgment that included the cash award. "The owner's behavior was egregious and widespread," Kenneth Bird, an attorney for the EEOC's Indianapolis District Office said in a statement announcing the settlement. "This consent judgment reflects the...

