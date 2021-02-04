Biden To Sign Order Raising Refugee Admission Cap To 125K

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 9:58 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden said Thursday he would sign an executive order to repair a "badly damaged" refugee admissions program in hopes of welcoming up to 125,000 refugees over the next year, reversing the former administration's policies slashing refugee admissions to the lowest levels in four decades. President Biden said in a speech at the U.S. Department of State Thursday that the executive order will launch administrative reform efforts that will allow his administration to raise the cap on refugee admissions put in place by the last administration. White House officials said in a statement Thursday that the executive order will scrap the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS