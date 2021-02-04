DC Judge Won't Nix FDA Cigar Review Rule

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 7:00 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Thursday denied a request from cigar trade associations to vacate a portion of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration rule on premarket review of tobacco products, rejecting their argument that the rule was arbitrary and capricious. In their suit dating back to July 2016, the Cigar Association, the Premium Cigar Association and Cigar Rights of America challenged a May 2016 rule that said manufacturers of all tobacco products that entered the market between 2007 and 2016 must pull the products from stores if they didn't submit premarket reports by Sept. 9. The FDA's final "deeming" rule...

