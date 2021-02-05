Universal Music Promotes In-House Counsel To Oversee Deals

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 3:55 PM EST) -- Universal Music Group has announced that it has promoted Michael Seltzer to executive vice president of business and legal affairs and head of commercial transactions. The California-based music company said Thursday that Seltzer, who most recently served as senior vice president of business and legal affairs and commercial transactions, will continue to report to UMG general counsel and Executive Vice President of Business and Legal Affairs Jeffrey Harleston. "With our business constantly evolving, our team continues to rise to the challenge of adapting and reinventing deal structures and new business models," Seltzer said in a statement. According to UMG, Seltzer will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS