Fresenius Lost Chance To Appeal Antitrust Suit, 3rd Circ. Told

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 6:09 PM EST) -- Drugmaker Par Pharmaceutical urged the Third Circuit to deny health care company Fresenius Kabi USA's petition for a panel to rehear its antitrust case alleging Par delayed Fresenius from marketing a generic blood pressure medication, saying Thursday that Fresenius failed to argue its tortious interference claim in its opening brief. Par told the Third Circuit Thursday that Fresenius missed the boat, arguing that the court needn't revisit the case because it had correctly held that Fresenius forfeited its tortious interference claim on appeal when it failed to make arguments in support of that claim in its opening appellate brief. Fresenius, however,...

