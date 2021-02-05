LabMD Held In Contempt For Multiple Sanctions Violations

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 10:10 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has found LabMD in civil contempt for failing to abide by a pair of sanctions orders in its defamation suit against Tiversa Inc., ruling that the defunct cancer screening lab has refused to pay tens of thousands of dollars in attorney fees it owes to the cybersecurity firm for its misconduct. Thursday's reprimand is the latest in what has shaped up to be a winding, years-long battle following the exposure of a LabMD patient data file in 2008. The ordeal led to a data security enforcement action by the Federal Trade Commission, and LabMD eventually shuttered as...

