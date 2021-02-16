USCIS Is Improperly Denying Visa Change Applications

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 6:27 PM EST) -- Through implementation of a notice in April 2017, called "Special Instructions for B-1/B-2 Visitors Who Want to Enroll in School," U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has been requiring B-1/B-2 to F-1 change-of-status applicants to file applications to extend their B-1/B-2 nonimmigrant status, to bridge the gap between the time their B1/B2 status expires and USCIS' final decision on their pending change-of-status applications.[1] For years, USCIS has denied similar change-of-status applications solely on the ground that the applicant failed to file a B-1/B-2 extension application after timely filing an application to change to F-1 student status. One such denial was challenged in Jaradat v. Mcaleenan,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS