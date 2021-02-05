Consultants Pare Liquidator's Claims In £9M Tax Fraud Row

Law360, London (February 5, 2021, 7:02 PM GMT) -- A liquidator seeking to claw back £9 million ($12.35 million) allegedly pocketed by business consultants without paying tax to HM Revenue and Customs was dealt a blow Thursday after a London judge tossed part of her lawsuit due to a lack of evidence. In a decision handed down in the High Court, Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Sally Barber struck out several allegations against more than five dozen professional consultants accused of participating in a tax avoidance scheme by routing payments through an offshore trust. Liquidators have sued the consultants on behalf of Britain's tax collectors for more than £2.7 million in...

