BAT Says Philip Morris Infringing E-Cig IP As Trial Kicks Off

Law360, London (February 5, 2021, 7:02 PM GMT) -- British American Tobacco units kicked off their London intellectual property trial against Philip Morris over electronic cigarettes on Friday, accusing the rival tobacco giant of infringing their patents for heat-not-burn technology. Adrian Speck QC of 8 New Square, representing two subsidiaries of British American Tobacco Group, argued in the High Court that by the 2006 priority date of his clients' patents, the common general knowledge about e-cigarettes was undeveloped. Even less was known about the heat-not-burn method, where tobacco is heated, generating a a nicotine-containing aerosol that's less harmful than conventional cigarettes, he added. By that time, three heat-not-burn products had...

