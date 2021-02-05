Blackstone, GIP Team Up For $4.7B Signature Aviation Bid

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 8:48 PM EST) -- A consortium led by Blackstone and Global Infrastructure Partners agreed to a $4.7 billion deal for Signature Aviation on Friday, ending a bidding war between the two investors for the British aviation service provider in a transaction led by four law firms. The deal values Signature at nearly $4.73 billion and will see the group take the company private at $5.62 per share, an increase of roughly $100 million from GIP's bid last month and a 65% premium to the average price over the three months prior to Dec. 16. The Blackstone entities in the deal are represented by Kirkland &...

