South Korean Minister Drops Out Of WTO Leadership Race

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 4:00 PM EST) -- South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee announced Friday she will no longer seek the World Trade Organization's top post, clearing the way for the current front-runner, Nigeria's former finance minister, to become the WTO director-general. The United States had previously backed Yoo, holding up former Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's ascension despite the latter's majority support from WTO members, because the international trade body operates on a consensus-based framework. China, the European Union and Japan, influential members of the trade body, indicated their support for Okonjo-Iweala. "The Korean government will continue to contribute to the restoration and strengthening of the multilateral trading...

