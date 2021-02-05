Don't Miss It: Covington, Latham Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 7:24 PM EST) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Covington and Latham. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Covington Steers Eaton to 2nd Major Acquisition in 2 Weeks Irish power management company Eaton Corp., advised by Covington & Burling, will pay $2.83 billion to pick up Cobham Mission Systems, which makes aircraft parts for customers in the defense markets, the companies said Feb. 1. The deal stands to strengthen Eaton's position in the aerospace and defense market, including by enhancing its...

