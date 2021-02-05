Chevron Makes $1.13B Bid For Noble Midstream Partners

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 7:00 PM EST) -- Chevron revealed Friday it is courting energy transportation firm Nobel Midstream Partners with an all-stock buyout offer valued at $1.13 billion. California-based Chevron offered to swap its stock with Noble Midstream investors at a ratio tied to the target's $12.47 per share closing price Thursday. Although Noble Midstream has yet to comment publicly on the deal, the company's stock rose to $13.30 per share as of Friday's closing bell. In a statement, Chevron said the proposed merger was a common sense move for two close collaborators. "Chevron expects the proposed transaction to align long-term interests by efficiently combining two highly integrated...

