No Evidence Power Auction Was Tainted, FERC Tells DC Circ.

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 5:55 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission told the D.C. Circuit that despite a major rate spike, a wholesale electricity auction conducted by regional grid operator Midcontinent Independent Systems Operator followed established procedures, rebutting allegations of market manipulation from Public Citizen. The commission said Thursday that while Public Citizen focuses on the allegedly inflated rate, proper procedures were followed, including the guardrails set up to prevent "anti-competitive behavior." The higher prices were the result of costs — not market power, according to FERC. The commission is defending its order concluding that the results of MISO's 2015-2016 capacity auction — where power producers submit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS