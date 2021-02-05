Calif. Board Asks Justices To Uphold Unions' Farm Access

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 7:43 PM EST) -- A California regulation requiring agricultural businesses to give unions access to their properties is not an unconstitutional intrusion on property rights and a ruling striking it down could "imperil" other government functions, the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board told the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday. The board urged the high court to reject two agricultural businesses' argument that a regulation that gives union organizers access to growers' property for as many as 120 days per year violates their Fifth Amendment right to not have their property taken without compensation. The board said the regulation is not similar to those the Supreme...

