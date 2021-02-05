Goodwin-Led Gene Therapy Co. Nabs $150M Via PIPE

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 5:07 PM EST) -- Gene therapy company Orchard Therapeutics, guided by Goodwin Procter LLP, said Friday it was injected with $150 million in a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, deal anchored by roughly a dozen new and existing health care investors. Orchard Therapeutics PLC, which focuses on rare genetic diseases, said in the statement that the new capital from investors including RA Capital Management, Avidity Partners, Casdin Capital, Farallon Capital and Surveyor Capital, among other unnamed contributors, would fund the commercialization of one of its products, expansion, regulatory and clinical development and general corporate activities. The company secured the money by selling more...

