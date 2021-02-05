2nd Circ. Freezes Cases Targeting Trump's 'Conscience Rule'

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 2:44 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Friday gave incoming leaders at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services time to reassess a Trump-era rule aimed at letting health care workers with religious objections abstain from participating in abortions and other procedures. The action suspending a trio of legal challenges to the regulations comes a day after HHS urged the court to strike the March 16 oral arguments from the calendar, citing "extraordinary circumstances." The agency said it needed more time to think about the May 2019 "conscience rule" amid leadership changes due to the administration of President Joe Biden. The rule, titled...

