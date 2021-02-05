Cannabis Bill Roundup: Va. On Track To OK Recreational Pot

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 7:28 PM EST) -- Virginia lawmakers on Friday passed cannabis legalization bills in both chambers in an effort to get an adult-use law on the books this year and become the next state to legalize recreational marijuana. Here are some of the major legislative developments in cannabis law this week. It was a banner day for cannabis reform in Virginia. The state's House of Delegates passed House Bill 2312 on a 55-42 vote, and hours later, the Senate approved Senate Bill 1406 on a 23-15 vote. Both bills had advanced rapidly through their respective chambers in order to beat Friday's so-called "crossover deadline," after which...

