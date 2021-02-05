Kindred Must Face False Forms Claims In Trimmed FCA Suit

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 11:18 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Friday trimmed some claims from a whistleblower's False Claims Act suit alleging Kindred Healthcare improperly understaffed its nursing homes, but kept intact accusations that the health care services company falsified certifications on tens of thousands of claim forms submitted to Medicare and Medicaid. In a 34-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Jan E. DuBois preserved allegations that Kindred made or used false certifications involving billing and care assessment documents called Minimum Data Set assessments, as well as its Form 1500s, a standard claim form used to bill insurance carriers. MDS forms are considered both billing documents and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS