Union President Gets 2nd Shot At Defamation Suit At DC Circ.

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 7:40 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday revived a defamation suit from the president of the American Postal Workers Union against two union members, finding that the lower court jumped the gun when it dismissed the suit for being in the wrong location. In its per curiam opinion, the three-judge panel said that the district court should have considered whether it had personal jurisdiction in Mark Dimondstein's case against Jerry Stidman and Jonathan Kelley before addressing questions related to the venue. The U.S. Supreme Court has said that personal jurisdiction should generally be addressed before venue, but that courts can address venue without...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS