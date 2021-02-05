USCIS Lets Computer Programmers Back Into H-1B Program

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 9:14 PM EST) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has rescinded a Trump-era policy memo declaring that computer programming was not presumptively a specialty occupation, an important prerequisite for obtaining an H-1B work visa. The agency cited a December opinion from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, which found that a USCIS decision made during the Trump administration improperly excluded computer programmers from the specialty occupation classification. While the USCIS decision in the Ninth Circuit case did not rely on the memo rescinded by the agency Wednesday, the court noted that the agency had nevertheless "followed its logic." USCIS said Wednesday that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS