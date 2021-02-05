Senate Panel Advances Deputy Defense Secretary Nominee

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 5:16 PM EST) -- The Senate Armed Services Committee has approved the nomination of Kathleen Hicks as deputy defense secretary, putting her one step away from what would be the most senior Pentagon position ever held by a woman. The committee approved Hicks' nomination in a voice vote late Thursday, sending her on to the full Senate for a confirmation vote, said Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed, D-R.I., in a statement Friday. "Dr. Hicks is a highly regarded national security and defense policy expert with extensive experience in government and the private sector," he said. "This committee has relied on Dr. Hicks' expertise to...

