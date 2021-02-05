Fla. Atty Arrested After Removing Mask At Public Meeting

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 4:35 PM EST) -- A Florida-based attorney was arrested Thursday for trespassing after he removed his face mask while speaking during a public meeting in Gainesville, Florida, and refused to put it back on. Raymond W. Washington, 65, was arrested on the first degree misdemeanor charge following the incident during a regular meeting of the Gainesville City Commission, according to his arrest report. Body-cam footage of attorney Raymond W. Washington's arrest for trespassing after his refusal to wear a mask during a public meeting in Gainesville, Florida, on Thursday. (Gainesville Police Department) As he stood before a podium during the meeting, Washington appeared to struggle...

