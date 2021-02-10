Ex-Pillsbury Corporate Tax Adviser Joins Orrick

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 6:10 PM EST) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP has brought on a Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP partner to the firm's finance sector and tax practices in Santa Monica, California. Pete Elias is joining Orrick as a partner after advising clients on domestic and cross-border tax issues that arise in complex business and investment transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, private equity and venture capital investment fund transactions, and equity and debt financings, the firm said Friday. He has also advised rapidly growing tech companies on tax issues and has represented clients in real estate capital markets transactions and joint ventures, according to the firm....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS