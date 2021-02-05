Bipartisan Senate Bill To Spur Marijuana Research Is Back

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 8:08 PM EST) -- Lawmakers reintroduced a bipartisan bill Thursday to expedite research into medical uses of cannabis and its derivatives, including CBD, representing one of the few areas in cannabis reform where there is broad consensus on both sides of the aisle — and both sides of the legalization question. The Cannabidiol and Marijuana Research Expansion Act, sponsored by Sens. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, previously passed the chamber in December on a voice vote, just days after the U.S. House of Representatives approved a similar bill. "The medical community agrees that we need more research to learn about...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS