Fla. Hospital Must Face Suit Over Patient's Infection

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 1:06 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court has revived a patient's suit against a hospital alleging that he suffered an infection after surgery for appendicitis, saying that even if the doctor was not technically an employee, the hospital might still be liable for his actions. In an opinion filed Friday, the state appeals court said there is a triable issue of fact as to whether Adventist Health System/Sunbelt Inc., which runs Florida Hospital, had an "apparent agency" relationship with Dr. Syed Abdul Malik, who performed the appendectomy on plaintiff Ricky M. Luebbert in 2011. According to the opinion, Luebbert went to the hospital in...

