Consultant, Cura Partners Trade Sanction Bids In Merger Fight

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 11:16 PM EST) -- An investing consultant that claims to have made the introduction that led to pot company Curaleaf's $950 million acquisition of Cura Partners is locked in a battle of sanctions with Cura Partners, with both sides accusing the other of evasive and improper tactics during discovery. In a joint filing Thursday, Arcadian Capital LLC urged a California federal court to sanction Cura Partners by almost $11,000, saying that while federal rules require a party to obtain permission from the court if it wants to take more than 10 depositions, Cura Partners "decided to barrel forward with 19 depositions, issuing subpoenas it knows...

