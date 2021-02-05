Trio Of Fintech-Focused SPACs Raise $895M Total In IPOs

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 6:01 PM EST) -- Three blank-check companies focused on financial technology started trading Friday after raising a combined $895 million in initial public offerings, joining a wave of blank-check offerings that has dominated the IPO pipeline in recent weeks. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. units opened at $10.37 Friday, Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. unit's opened at $10.66 and pricing figures were not immediately available for Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corp. All three companies priced their shares at $10 each in the IPO, as is typical for blank-check companies, and all three offerings saw the companies sell more shares than originally planned. New York-based JOFF Fintech...

