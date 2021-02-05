Exec Says Johnson & Johnson Cut His Job After Surgery

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 7:04 PM EST) -- A former IT executive slapped Johnson & Johnson with a disability discrimination suit in New Jersey federal court Friday, accusing the pharma giant of offering him a job he wasn't supposed to accept after he took leave for spinal surgery and ultimately pushing him out. Vincent P. Pultorak's complaint said his boss gave him a choice of taking a new job or retiring once his medical leave ended. Despite accepting the new job, Pultorak claimed it later went to a less qualified employee who wasn't disabled, and he was blocked from any other role at the company. "Defendants offered no explanation,...

