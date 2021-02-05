Public Defender Must Face Fired Worker's Free Speech Suit

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 6:38 PM EST) -- A Florida county public defender must face a lawsuit from an assistant he allegedly fired because she spoke up about racial inequity in the justice system while running for office, a federal judge held, saying he should have known the firing could be problematic. U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom on Thursday refused to throw out Ruby Green's First Amendment retaliation case against Howard Finkelstein and the Office of the Public Defender for Broward County, Florida. In an order, Judge Bloom said the ousted assistant public defender spoke out as a citizen, not as a public employee, swaying the balance in her...

