FLRA Defends Rule Allowing Feds To Exit Unions More Easily

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 4:32 PM EST) -- The Federal Labor Relations Authority has opposed three unions' challenge to a regulation allowing federal employees to withdraw union membership at any time a year after joining, telling the D.C. Circuit that the rule appropriately applied federal law and balanced the rights of workers and labor organizations. The brief the FLRA filed Friday defended its regulation from a challenge brought by the National Treasury Employees Union; the American Federation of Government Employees; and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which had argued the agency unceremoniously dispatched 40 years of precedent with the rule. The FLRA told the appeals court...

