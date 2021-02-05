Pot Co. Sues Mass. City Over Requirements It Calls Arbitrary

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 9:50 PM EST) -- A medical marijuana company is suing the city of Taunton, Massachusetts, after it was denied a recreational marijuana license, claiming the city arbitrarily rejected its application after it met all of the state and local requirements. MassMedicum, which operates multiple marijuana businesses in Massachusetts, says in a suit filed in state court Thursday that it had gotten all the approvals it needed from both the state and local governments to receive a recreational license for a location in Taunton. But after repeatedly acknowledging that MassMedicum was qualified to receive the license, the Taunton Municipal Council refused to award one, claiming the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS