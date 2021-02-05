5th Circ. Won't Revive Claims Tying Generic Drugs To Disease

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 9:55 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Friday upheld a Texas federal judge's May decision that a man claiming two generic drugs caused his Peyronie's disease can't pursue claims that five pharmaceutical companies printed misleading labels. In an unpublished opinion, the three-judge panel agreed with the district court judge that Ramon D. Johnson II couldn't sue two of the defendants, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Bausch Health US LLC, because the drugs he claims caused his illness were not made by those companies. "Because Mr. Johnson alleges that he only ingested the generic defendants' drugs and not the brand defendants' drugs, he has failed to...

