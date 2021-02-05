PayPal Says CFPB Investigating Venmo's Collection Practices

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 8:38 PM EST) -- Digital payments giant PayPal told investors on Friday that it is facing scrutiny from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over the collection practices of its millennial-friendly mobile money transfer service, Venmo. PayPal Holdings Inc. disclosed in a regulatory filing that it received a CFPB administrative subpoena, known as a civil investigative demand, "related to Venmo's unauthorized funds transfers and collections processes, and related matters." The company said it is cooperating with the CFPB and that the demand, which asked PayPal for documents and answers to written questions, was received on Jan. 21, the day after President Joe Biden took office and...

