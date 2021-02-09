6th Circ. Says E-Books Site Can't Fight Standards Org. Over IP

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 8:45 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit has ruled that it's too early for an e-books platform to hit a nonprofit standards association with copyright infringement claims over the group's merger with the World Wide Web Consortium. On Friday, the appellate court ruled that OverDrive Inc. doesn't have a case ripe for review against the International Digital Publishing Forum, which developed the popular epub e-book format. OverDrive, an IDPF member, sued for copyright violations after the group combined with World Wide Web Consortium, or W3C, in 2017. But the panel ruled that the nonprofit forum had yet to transfer over copyrights that OverDrive had developed...

