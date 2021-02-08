Education Software Investors Sue Over $2B Thoma Bravo Deal

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 6:04 PM EST) -- Investors in Instructure Inc. accused the education software business' board of directors and executives of allegedly pushing for private equity firm Thoma Bravo's roughly $2 billion deal to buy the company over other bidders' "superior" offers to guard their positions, according to a complaint in Delaware Chancery Court. In the heavily redacted 90-page class action — which was filed Feb. 2 but unsealed Friday — a group of Instructure shareholders led by pension fund Oklahoma Law Enforcement Retirement System and Q. Wade Billings asked to receive compensation for damages caused by the Instructure management team and Thoma Bravo LLC affiliates' actions....

