Brand Battles: Jägermeister Takes Shot At Tea Biz's Deer Logo

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 8:39 PM EST) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, German liquor brand Jägermeister is accusing bubble tea franchise The Alley of using a "deceptive" deer logo to connect the two businesses — plus two other cases you need to know. Battle of the Beverages Mast-Jäegermeister SE went to the board on Feb. 3 to block an application for a deer logo design filed by The Alley, citing its own stag head design that appears on every bottle of Jäeger. Although the two brands sell different types of beverages, Jäegermeister said the Taiwan-based tea chain's application —...

